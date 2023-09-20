Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate gives update after hospital dash

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared a health update on the singer.

It had been reported last week that Liam was brought to hospital after suddenly falling ill while on holiday with Kate in Lake Como.

The former One Direction band member was treated in hospital in Milan for intense kidney pain.

In a new update, Kate has reassured fans that Liam is doing well and is now out of hospital.

Kate was getting ready to head out to a fragrance launch when she gave the health update on TikTok.

She explained, “I’ve got a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better”.

“He’s out of the hospital and he is in good hands”, she added.

Many fans headed to the comments to thank Cassidy for her update and to send their well wishes to the What Makes You Beautiful singer.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for the update on Liam! I’m so glad he’s doing better!”.

“Thank you so much for the update about Liam, we were so worried. So happy that he’s feeling better”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “I’m so happy Liam is better! Thank you for giving us this news”.

Liam’s mum Karen recently opened up about her son’s rushed admission to hospital.

In an interview with MailOnline she admitted, “We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It’s horrible – him being all the way over there”.

“All we can really do is sit it out here and hope for the best. There is nothing we can do. We feel helpless. It’s such a horrible situation and we just hope he’s in the best place possible”.

Payne’s hospitalisation comes just weeks after he had to postpone his tour in South America.

Revealing the news in a video to his 26.5M Instagram followers at the end of August, Liam said, “This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently”.

“I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection. We started rehearsals and I've been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this”.

He added, “I've got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah we're gonna have to reschedule the tour”.