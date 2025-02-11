Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry breaks silence on his death

Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée has spoken out about their relationship for the first time since his death.

In October of last year, the former One Direction singer tragically died in Argentina when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room.

At the time of his death, Liam was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy, whom he had been dating for two years.

Prior to his romance with Kate, Liam had been engaged to influencer Maya Henry. The pair were officially together for three years, before calling off their engagement in 2022.

In the years after their breakup, Maya alleged online that Liam had been toxic in their relationship. Just a few days before his death, the 25-year-old reportedly filed a cease and desist letter to her ex-fiancé, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

Now, four months on from his untimely passing, Maya has issued a formal statement reflecting on her time with Liam.

In a written message to Rolling Stone, Maya shared that Liam was “someone I loved very much.”

“While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up,” she admitted.

“On drugs, he became someone unrecognizable — so different from his sober self. I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was. I tried to be there for him. I loved him so much that I convinced myself I could fix things,” Maya penned.

“I put myself in situations that were unsafe and harmful, ignoring every red flag. I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn’t ready to fully face, even within our relationship,” she stated, adding: “I don’t fault him for his struggles.”

Maya continued: “I stood by him in his darkest moments, through the chaos, through the pain, through things that broke me in ways I can’t explain. And yet, when it was all over, I was left with nothing but emptiness.”

“The love I gave, the sacrifices I made — they weren’t enough because they never could be,” she penned, concluding: “In the end, I had to choose myself. I had to walk away, no matter how much it hurt, because staying in his world meant losing myself."