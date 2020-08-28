Liam Payne proposes to girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry

It’s true ladies. Our One Direction heartthrob, Liam Payne is off the market once and for all, after getting down on one knee, and proposing to his 20-year-old girlfriend, Maya Henry.

The two have been dating for two years now, having started their relationship shortly after Liam and Cheryl Tweedy, whom Liam has a three-year-old son with named Bear, parted ways in 2018.

The Mail Online reported that Liam and Texas-born model, Maya are engaged to be married, after they were photographed walking out in London to celebrate their forthcoming nuptials on Thursday evening, Maya wearing a pretty sizeable rock on her ring finger.

Recently the couple have kept their relationship widely under wraps from the public, choosing to rarely post photos of each other on their social media accounts, especially over the past six months. In November 2019, the pop-star posted a sweet photo of him and Maya snuggled up and smiling.

“Well rested and ready to get back to work after a great little Texas getaway, good food, good times and good people… still didn’t get a cowboy hat though. Why can’t I have nice things,” the caption read.

Previously, Liam penned a heartfelt message last September, thanking his other half, saying, “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though.”

He continued, “Last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.”

While the happy couple have reportedly been dating for two years, they actually met each other quite a long time ago, when Maya was just a 15-years-old fan at a meet-and-greet.