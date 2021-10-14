Liam Neeson & Angela Scanlon lead tomorrow’s Late Late Show line-up

If you're looking for something easy and chilled to cosy up with tomorrow evening, then perhaps this week's Late Late Show line-up is just what you need.

Announcing this week's star-studded line-up, RTÉ are inviting viewers to join them as they pay tribute to Chieftans' founder Paddy Moloney, through music, songs and stories and bid farewell to a most remarkable figure in Irish music. Of course, there's sure to be a performance or two!



Action hero, actor Liam Neeson will talk about his most important role, as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine – Give a Vaccine campaign.

Angela Scanlon, host of RTE's hotly anticipated new Saturday night entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be keeping it real.



In a rare television interview, Ireland and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls, the second-highest try-scorer in the Ireland jersey, will chat to Ryan about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, October 15 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.