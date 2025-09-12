Liam Hemsworth announces engagement to partner Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth is set to tie the knot again!

The Hunger Games actor has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of almost six years, model Gabriella Brooks.

Liam and Gabriella have been in a relationship since 2019, following his separation and later divorce from Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus.

The newlyweds-to-be recently took to social media to reveal the exciting news of their engagement.

On her Instagram account, Gabriella chose to upload a black-and-white photo of the happy couple, with the bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

In her post, Gabriella also included a close-up snap of her huge ring, which features a square-shaped diamond set on a gold band. In the caption of her post, Gabriella simply penned a white love heart emoji.

Following the unveiling of their engagement, many fans of Liam and Gabriella have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Omg congratulations to both of you,” one follower responded.

“Huuuuuuge congratulations lovely! How gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Yaaayyy couldn’t be happier for you guys!” a third fan replied.

Liam initially began his relationship with Gabriella in late 2019, a few months after he confirmed his split from former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus in August 2019.

Liam and Miley had been in an on-again-off-again romance since 2010, after they first met on the set of their film The Last Song.

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 but subsequently finalised their divorce in January 2020, a little over a year after their wedding.

Credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram

In September 2023, Grammy winner Miley opened up about the moment that she realised her marriage was over.

“So Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to be married just really came from – of course, a place of love first, because we’ve been together for 10 years – but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” Miley explained in a social media video.

“The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” the Flowers singer detailed, adding that it was “another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first.”