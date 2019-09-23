Lewis Capaldi announces outdoor shows in Cork and Malahide

Lewis Capaldi has just announced his biggest Irish shows to date, taking in two huge outdoor gigs.

The singer will play the Irish Independent Park, Cork on June 18, 2020.

He will also take to the stage at Malahide Castle on June 20, 2020.

2019 has propelled Lewis to superstar status. With his debut album spending six weeks in total at #1, it was certified platinum in just 10 weeks and is currently the second highest selling album of the year in the UK, hot on the tails of The Greatest Showman OST.

Becoming the biggest streamed week one debut of all time, the album also spawned the country’s biggest smash hit single of the year in Someone You Loved, which spent seven weeks at the summit of the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Someone You Loved, released in March, has now been streamed more than a BILLION times worldwide and has now entered the Billboard Chart Top 10.

Success is manifesting worldwide, with sold-out tours everywhere he goes, and Someone You Loved rapidly climbing the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S, where it’s fast on the heels of breaking the Top 10. With memorable performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden he is being taken under the wing of every country he sets foot in. Ireland is certainly no exception, Lewis has already sold out The Olympia Theatre in November and two nights at 3Arena next March.

Lewis helped wrap up Ed Sheeran’s two year World Tour, as well as tearing through a summer of festivals that have included memorable sets at both Glastonbury & TRNSMT. The performances come in preparation for his sold out winter headline tour, as well as a 2020 arena tour which sold out before album release, making him one of the first artists to ever achieve such a feat.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 9am. Tickets from €49.90 including booking fees.