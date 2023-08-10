Let’s celebrate pets & promote dog adoption this International Dog Day

Blue Pet Co. is donating a three-month supplement subscription to every dog adopted during August. 10% of all Blue Pet Co.’s August sales will also be donated directly to the welfare centre.

Ahead of this year’s International Dog Day, August 26th, Irish pet nutrition company Blue Pet Co. announces its sponsorship of My Lovely Horse Rescue animal welfare centre. As the official supplement sponsor, Blue Pet Co. provides daily essential nutritional support to all dogs at My Lovely Horse Rescue through its seaweed-powered sustainable dog supplements.

International Dog Day is observed annually as an opportunity to celebrate our pets and encourage the adoption of dogs who have yet to find a home.

In addition to ongoing My Lovely Horse Rescue sponsorship, Blue Pet Co. is donating a three-month supplement subscription to every dog adopted from the welfare centre during August. Ten per cent of all Blue Pet Co.’s August sales will also be donated directly to My Lovely Horse Rescue.

My Lovely Horse Rescue is an animal welfare organisation that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes unwanted, neglected and abused animals. Its primary welfare centre is in Kildare, with a further outpost in Cork.

Everything Blue Pet Co. does is in the best interest of pets and the planet. The Kerry-based blue biotech specialises in clean, marine-powered dog supplements enriched with seaweed extracts, designed to meet a dog’s health needs naturally and sustainably.

Developed by a team of marine scientists, the tasty chewable supplement range – GoShine, GoActive and GoSmile – targets critical areas of health concern in dogs; joints and muscles, skin and hair, teeth and gums.

Blue Pet Co. CEO, Gary Daly said: “Above all, we are a team of dog lovers. We are driven by a mission to give all dogs the best chance of a happy and healthy life sustainably. Our sponsorship of My Lovely Horse Rescue means the dogs who need nutritional support the most will receive daily nourishment through our research-backed marine-based supplements.”

Martina Kenny, My Lovely Horse Rescue Co-founder, said: "My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue is so delighted to be part of Blue Pet Co.. This company not only cares but is also something we believe in. A healthy dog is a happy dog.“

Veterinarian Dr Bobby Oritz, brand ambassador to Blue Pet Co. and My Lovely Horse Rescue added: "I am so happy to be part of BPC and MLHR working together! Both groups are so passionate about improving the lives of all animals and know that this will be another step in finding more forever homes for dogs in need."

Choose to mark International Dog Day 2023 by giving your dog an extra cuddle and their favourite nourishing supplement, as well as helping other dogs by making a donation to your local welfare centre or consciously adopting.

Donations:

To donate to My Lovely Horse Rescue, visit: donate.mylovelyhorserescue.com

Find Blue Pet Co. supplements in leading pet retailers nationwide, including Petmania, Pet Republic, and veterinary clinics online at bluepet.com.