Les Mis’ Carrie Hope Fletcher details pregnancy news ‘sinking in’

Carrie Hope Fletcher has been opening up about getting ready to welcome her first child into the world.

Carrie and her husband Joel Montague announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting a bundle of joy together earlier this month.

As the former Les Misérables musical star is preparing to give birth in February of next year, she has shared an insight into the news of her pregnancy ‘sinking in’.

Sharing an update on her Instagram Stories to her 598K followers, Carrie Hope answered some of her fans’ burning questions about her pregnancy journey so far.

When asked if the news that she’s going to be a mum has really ‘sunk in’ yet, the West End star explained, “Every day I feel a little closer to the realisation. It’s a nice slow sink in that I don’t think will end until I’ve got that little baby bundle in my arms”.

After previously revealing she’s been suffering with bad morning sickness, Carrie also gave an update on the pregnancy symptoms she’s experiencing now.

She revealed, “[Morning sickness] Over now thank goodness! I had four weeks of barely being able to eat anything but it ended for me around week 8/9”.

Carrie was then asked if she and Joel would be doing a gender reveal for their little one ahead of their arrival, to which the actress replied, “With love to all those who do, no”.

The parents-to-be announced they were expecting a baby together in an adorable way that was very suited to them as they are both musical stars.

Posting a photo of a chalkboard set up in a theatre, they wrote, “On 29.03.24 The role of ‘Baby Montague’ is due to be played by…”, alongside another picture of Carrie’s baby scan.

Carrie added, “We are beside ourselves to meet the newest member of our family early next year! This little one is already so loved”.