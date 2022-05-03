Leona Lewis is glowing as she cradles bump at baby shower

Singer Leona Lewis looked stunning in photos captured at her baby shower.

In the snaps shared to her 732K Instagram followers, Lewis wore a white and yellow cold-shouldered dress with frilly cuffed short sleeves. The 37-year-old opted for an unusual footwear choice for a baby shower and wore wellington boots with a floral print on them.

Her long curly locks were down and pinned back slightly, which framed her glowing face perfectly.

In the caption she wrote, “Baby Jauch Lewis”, followed by a yellow heart.

Celeb friends of the X-Factor winner ran to the comments to share messages full of adoration for the mum-to-be. Singer-songwriter Autumn Rowe wrote, “Too cute”.

Actor Curly Velasquez said, “Yessss”, with journalist Elaine Welteroth adding, “So beautiful”.

American actress Bresha Webb wrote, “Congratulations, you look so beautiful”.

Leona also shared a video montage which captured precious moments from the day. The Bleeding Love singer included glimpses of balloon and flower displays, guests enjoying a meal together, and Leona cutting into a green two-tiered cake; as well as Lewis posing with horses from the sanctuary in Essex which was the location for the party.

Nina Simone’s version of Here Comes the Sun played in the background.

Credit: Instagram

The star captioned the video, “Showered with love at my favourite place to be @hopefieldanimalsanctury.

Leona revealed that the baby, whom she shares with husband Dennis Jauch, is due this summer but has not given an exact due date.