Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy & shows off blossoming baby bump

Huge congratulations are definitely in order for the former X-Factor winner Leona Lewis who is currently expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.

The 36-year-old songstress confirmed this wonderful news on Wednesday evening by sharing a full body snap to her Instagram page, with her blossoming baby bump on full show.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” the mum-to-be lovingly wrote in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long before Leona’s lovely announcement was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans, with singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks excitedly writing, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!” followed by a stream of white heart emojis.

“Congratulations!!!!” commented award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo.

“Awwwwwwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!!” Samantha Mumba sweetly wrote.

“This is so so beautiful [green heart emoji] Congratulations you guys. Lots of Love,” Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian commented.

Sharing the big news to his own Instagram page, dad-to-be Dennis posted the same beautiful photo of Leona showing off her growing bump. “Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer,” Dennis wrote in the caption, before going on to cheekily add, “You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

It was initially reported that Leona and her hubby were expecting their first child earlier this month, as The Sun reported that the Bleeding Love singer had “passed the 12-week milestone,” after telling “their family and friends at the beginning of the year.”

Dennis and Leona have been together for more than 12 years, as sparks first started flying when Dennis worked as a dancer on Leona’s Labyrinth tour. The adorable couple finally tied the knot in 2019 during a lavish ceremony held in fellow music legend Sting’s Tuscan estate.

Congratulations to both Leona and Dennis on their wonderful baby news and this exciting new chapter in their lives!