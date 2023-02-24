Leo Varadkar honours Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

Today, February 24, marks the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific invasion, many famous faces and politicians have been honouring Ukraine online by sharing tributes to the country and its people.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among those posting tributes on social media to mark the anniversary.

Varadkar took to Instagram to share a moving video dedicated to the Ukrainian people, which he captioned, “Today we express Ireland’s solidarity with #Ukraine as we mark the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who have endured so much with enormous bravery”.

The Taoiseach also released a statement from his Department where he spoke about the suffering Ukrainian people have had to endure and the response Ireland has had.

“In marking this awful anniversary, we think of the scale of suffering by the people of Ukraine, of lives lost, opportunities stolen and whole towns destroyed”.

He continued, “We are humbled by their brave and spirited defence of their country, and we commend their immense courage and resolve. They have been an inspiration to those of us who value freedom and democracy”.

“We think also of the response of the Irish people, who in communities across the country have warmly welcomed people fleeing from war and persecution with an enormously generous spirit”.

Leo added, “I pay tribute to all who have opened their hearts, their homes and their communities to a people in need. It has been a great and unprecedented national effort that reflects well on who we are”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also honoured Ukraine with a touching video where he spoke about the country's spirit and ongoing support from Ireland.

The clip’s caption reads, “Today is one year since Russia’s brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We mark this sad occasion in solidarity and friendship with Ukraine".

"We continue to work to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and the right of its people to live in peace #StandWithUkraine”.