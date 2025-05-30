Leighton Meester reveals rare insight into wedding with Adam Brody

Leighton Meester has given a rare insight into her secret wedding with her husband, Adam Brody.

Gossip Girl star Leighton privately tied the knot with Nobody Wants This actor Adam in February 2014. Since then, the couple have gone on to welcome two little ones together – a nine-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Leighton and Adam tend to keep their family life private from the public eye. However, in a new interview, the TV star has chosen to share a few glimpses into her wedding and her life as a mother.

Speaking to Bustle, the 39-year-old admitted that the happy couple – who have been in a relationship since 2013 – opted not to have a wedding.

“On sets and in life, I’ve been able to wear a fancy dress and hit a mark and say lines, and I didn’t want it to feel like that. I wanted it to feel intimate and private,” she explained.

Leighton then went on to tease: “I’m an actor. So I do appreciate attention.”

Leighton – who will be appearing in the next season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This alongside her husband – later revealed how becoming a mother has changed her career.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that I haven’t done because I want to be with them. I don’t like being away from them. I’m sure a lot of people feel this way, but I’m especially not into it. Obviously, for the very right thing, I would probably just be like, ‘Let’s figure it out,’” she detailed.

“I mean, I’m not going to leave my family for a year. We’re not doing that. But apart from that, we have a good system in place, where I can consider jobs carefully. And every other piece of life,” Leighton continued.

“People are always asking, ‘What do you want to do? Where do you see yourself? Where do you want to go?’ And I’m like, I don't know. I don’t know if it’s motherhood or this current situation or this business. You kind of can’t be like, ‘I know what I'm doing three years from now,’” she added.