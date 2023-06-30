Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals Andre Gray wedding details

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a tiny glimpse into her recent wedding!

The Little Mix star tied the knot with her longtime partner Andre Gray on June 3 in Jamaica.

Leigh-Anne has since remained tight-lipped about her nuptials, and has yet to share any photos from her big day.

However, the Don’t Say Love hitmaker has now shared a lovely new detail from her wedding!

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Leigh-Anne recently appeared on a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’ with KISS Radio. During the game, one of the questions the 31-year-old was confronted with was: “Tell us a secret about your wedding that we don’t know about.”

Choosing to answer the question instead of taking a shot, Leigh-Anne opened up about her luxurious wedding and revealed that one of her fellow X Factor alum was involved in the ceremony.

“We did the wedding on the beach. I had Jahméne [Douglas] from The X Factor sing as I went down the aisle with a gospel choir,” Leigh-Anne gushed.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

“He sang Everybody’s Free, but the version from Romeo and Juliet, when they get married,” she explained.

Leigh-Anne then went on to share that the couple’s twins, whom they welcomed together in August 2021, also had a big part to play.

“It was honestly so beautiful. The babies walked down and Andre got really emotional. It was so stunning,” the Shout Out To My Ex singer beamed.

Speculation grew on Leigh-Anne and Andre’s secret wedding weekend that they were finally tying the knot, after getting engaged in May 2020.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

However, it wasn’t until almost a week later on June 9 that Leigh-Anne confirmed the wedding.

“First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!” she exclaimed in a newsletter to fans.

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support,” Leigh-Anne added at the time.