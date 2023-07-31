Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray unveil official wedding photos

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing official photos from her wedding for the first time.

The former Little Mix band member tied the knot to footballer Andre Gray on a Jamaican beach in June, but kept snaps from the celebrations private.

Leigh-Anne has now posted a collection of beautiful pictures from the couple’s big day to her 10M Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old simply captioned the post, “03/06/23 I married my soul mate”.

The gorgeous photos unveiled Leigh-Anne’s fairytale wedding dress for the first time. The breathtaking white gown consists of a lace bodice, sheer sleeves and a full ball gown-style skirt, along with a long, flowy train and veil to match.

Andre looked dapper in a white suit jacket, white shirt, black trousers and a matching black bowtie.

The Don’t Say Love singer’s bridesmaids donned pretty blue satin dresses and wore their hair slicked back into buns.

The setting for the destination wedding was simply stunning as the couple exchanged vows on the beach, right by the sea, with lovely flower displays surrounding them and a huge palm tree covered in white roses.

Many fans and famous pals flooded the comments with complimentary messages for the first look into Leigh-Anne and Andre’s big day.

Pinnock’s former band member, Jade Thirlwall, wrote, “Love you and your beautiful family”.

“This is the most beautiful thing i’ve ever seeeeen omg”, penned singer Mae Muller.

Love is Blind star Tiffany Pennywell Brown added, “You looked absolutely stunning! Congratulations to you two! Wishing you many years of happiness together”.

The singer had been keeping details of the wedding private, but a week after getting married, Leigh-Anne sent her fans a newsletter to talk about the big day.

“First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support”.