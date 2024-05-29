Leigh-Anne Pinnock admits being in a long-distance marriage is ‘hell’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about the realities of being in a long-distance marriage.

The Little Mix singer tied the knot with her husband, footballer Andre Gray, in June of last year. The couple also share two-year-old twin daughters together, after welcoming them in August 2021.

Now, as she approaches her first wedding anniversary, Leigh-Anne has admitted that her marriage is far from perfect.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the 32-year-old reflected on her relationship with Andre.

"We have a long-distance relationship. He lives in Saudi, he plays football there,” she explained.

"So for the last two years we’ve been apart, basically, seeing each other for maybe two days a month. It’s been hell to be honest,” Leigh-Anne confessed.

When asked if she holds some “resentment” over her husband’s career, Leigh-Anne replied: “I try not to, I really try not to because I know what he’s doing it for. He’s doing it for us. It’s so hard though.”

"[His contract] ends this summer so he's home next week, I'm so excited,” the mum-of-two exclaimed, adding that what’s next for them is “just family – valued, beautiful time.”

“That’s the thing about being with a footballer, you don’t know where you’re going to be. I can’t move with him anywhere because obviously, I can’t have a career wherever he’s going to go. I have to be local to home,” she detailed.

When asked if Andre could move to a different country for the next football season, Leigh-Anne noted: "I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it. I think we have to wait and see."

Leigh-Anne and Andre first met in Marbella in 2016, and made their relationship public in January of the following year. After four years of dating, Andre popped the question to Leigh-Anne at home in May 2020.

One year later, in May 2021, the pair announced that Leigh-Anne was pregnant. Then, in August of that year, Leigh-Anne and Andre shocked fans even further by welcoming twins.