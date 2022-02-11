LEGO to open first Irish store in Dublin later this summer

If you or someone you know is a mega LEGO fan, then brace yourself — Ireland’s first ever Lego store is opening up in Dublin this summer.

LEGO® brick fans in Ireland are in for a treat this year as the LEGO Group is opening its first ever store in Grafton Street, Dublin this Summer. Located in the heart of the city, the LEGO store will delight fans, both young and old, with an exciting collection of sets and experiences.

Visitors to the new store will be treated to the new, 'Retailtainment’ concept which blends physical and digital experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the famous LEGO brick, as well as create personalised products.

Here’s a rundown of exactly what the ‘Retailainment’ concept includes:

Minifigure Factory, which allows visitors to design and create a unique LEGO Minifigure – the perfect souvenir from your visit or gift for someone else.

LEGO Expression, where visitors can have fun with LEGO Minifigures, who mimic their facial expressions.

LEGO Pick a Brick Wall, a great way for fans to select the exact elements that they require for their builds.

Hands-on Play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month.

Build a Minifigure Tower, mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize minifigures.

Exclusive LEGO models – Look out for eye-catching 3D LEGO models throughout the store inspired by the city of Dublin and Irish culture

Store Associates – Whether visitors are picking out a gift, looking for the latest set or bringing your LEGO fan in for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help find a set that’s the perfect fit.

Speaking about this exciting new venture, Vice President of Global LEGO Retail Development, Simone Sweeney said, “We have been looking for the perfect site in Dublin, so we were very excited when the opportunity came about to open on the vibrant Grafton Street. The new LEGO Store will be amongst some of the biggest and best brands in Dublin, in a shopping district loved by many local families and visitors alike.”

The brand-new LEGO store in Dublin will offer the full range of exciting new products only available direct from LEGO stores and shop.lego.com including the likes of LEGO Boutique Hotel and LEGO Ideas Earth Globe.

And if that was not enough, the new store will also offer plenty of benefits for LEGO VIP members including exclusive VIP gifts with purchase, double points events and much more.