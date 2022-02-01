Leaving Cert students face ‘extensive changes’ to this year’s exams

Minister for Education Norma Foley has today announced that there will be extensive changes to this year’s Leaving Certificate Examinations.

However, these changes will not be announced until next week.

Over the past few months, students all over the country have been crying out for more leniency when it comes to the Leaving Cert Examinations, given the level of disruption to learning they’ve experienced this year.

After attending a meeting of the advisory group on state examinations this morning, Minister Foley has come out to say, “The Leaving Certificate class of 2022 has experienced significant disruption to their learning and their school experience.”

“In light of this, following extensive engagement with the advisory group on planning for state examinations, I can confirm this plan for significant changes to the examinations, which takes account of the experiences of students during the pandemic and will provide the best possible pathway for this year’s Leaving Certificate students,” she continued.

“The students had a number of concerns. They wanted clarity and certainty. I have answered both of those valid concerns by making this announcement earlier than last year. Students also raised concerns over the potential disadvantage the class of 2022 would face when compared to the class of 2021 in terms of grade inflation.”

“To alleviate this concern, I have asked the SEC to put in place measures to ensure that the overall set of results in the aggregate for this year will be no lower than last year. Today I can confirm extensive changes to the written paper in acknowledgement of the challenges our students have faced.”

"They build on the changes already made to the papers and notified to students last August. These combined changes mean that students need not be concerned that they will be disadvantaged compared to their peers.”

“The exams will be structured in a familiar way, but with more choice and a reduction in the number of questions to be answered this will not be the traditional Leaving Certificate exam,” Minister Foley explained.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Junior Certificate Examinations will take place this summer for the first time since 2019.