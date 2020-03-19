Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical exams cancelled

The Minister for Education has confirmed that the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical exams have been cancelled.

Students in exam years will be given full marks. The exams were due to take place on March 23 and April 3.

Minister Joe McHugh believes it wouldn't be fair on students to sit the exams later in the year. The decision was made with student welfare in mind.

Students have been given an extended deadline for projects and coursework. They can now submit this work up until May 15.

Schools will remain closed until March 29. The Government has yet to comment on when schools and colleges will re-open.