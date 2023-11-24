Leaders condemn Dublin riots as they give update on school attack

The Tánaiste and the Garda Commissioner have spoken out following the riots in Dublin city centre last night.

Crowds descended onto the capital after a ‘serious incident’ took place yesterday at around 1:30pm, in broad daylight outside a school in Parnell Square East.

A female creche worker and a five-year-old girl remain in a serious condition in hospital today, after receiving stab wounds.

Two other children suffered lesser injuries. A five-year-old boy has been discharged and a six-year-old girl is continuing to receive treatment.

A man in his 50s, who is under guard and believed to be a suspect in the investigation, also suffered injuries and is currently in a serious condition.

Following the attacks, the scene of the incident and O’Connell Street became the target of arson and looting. In total, 13 shops suffered damage from last night's riots and several transport vehicles were set ablaze, including a Luas tram and three Bus Éireann vehicles.

A number of Gardaí were also injured, with one member currently receiving care in hospital for serious injuries. 34 people have since been arrested for the riots.

Earlier today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemned the "lawlessness” of the rioting that took place, and praised Gardaí "who had to put themselves in harm's way”.

"When you attack buses, when you attack a Luas, when you attack shops, you are attacking your own community, you're attacking a family, you're attacking friends, you're attacking workers," he added

Meanwhile, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris criticised the actions of those who sparked violence in the capital.

“We could not have anticipated that in response to a terrible crime, the stabbing of school children and their teacher, that this would be the response,” he stated, describing the riots as an “extraordinary outbreak of violence”.

“I don’t want to lose focus on the terrible event in terms of the dreadful assault on children and their schoolteacher, that is a full investigation. There is also a full investigation now in respect of the disorder,” Commissioner Harris affirmed.