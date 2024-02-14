Lead nutritionist Adrienne Benjamin shares surprising benefits of kissing

As love fills the today for Valentine’s Day, Lead Nutritionist at ProVen Probiotics, Adrienne Benjamin, unveils some surprising connections between kissing and overall wellbeing. How exactly can this expression of love contribute to a healthier, happier life?

Relieves Stress

“Kissing can help to reduce stress levels by triggering the release of endorphins, such as oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, commonly known as ‘feel-good’ hormones. As stress is a prevalent concern in today’s fast paced society, incorporating moments of affection into our daily routine may provide a natural and enjoyable stress-relief solution.”

Soothes Headaches

“The act of kissing has been linked to headache relief through the dilation of blood vessels and possible reduction in blood pressure and stress levels. This potential alternative for those seeking relief from tension headaches is definitely worth a try before reaching for medication.”

Increases Immunity

“The transfer of saliva during kissing exposes the body to different bacteria, with a 10-second kiss being said to result in an average of 80 million bacteria being transferred from one kisser to the other. This exposure can help support and stimulate the immune system, contributing to an improved immune response.”

Improves Gut Health

“To many people’s surprise, there is a connection between kissing and gut health – the exchange of bacteria during kissing may introduce beneficial microbes to the oral microbiome, which can transition to the digestive system and gut microbiome. Research has not yet clearly correlated specific benefits of kissing for the gut however, and Proven Probiotics encourages individuals to complement their kissing routine with probiotic-rich foods and supplements for a comprehensive approach to gut health.”

