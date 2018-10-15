Lawsuit: The Ordinary to ‘resume operations’ following CEO’s removal

The Ordinary fans can breath a sigh of relief, as according to an Estee Lauder spokesperson, the brand will soon be back to normal.

Estée Lauder brought an injunction against Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe after he utilised the company's Instagram to halt business and upload some cryptic captions accusing 'almost everyone at Deciem' of being 'involved in a major criminal activity.'

Estée Lauder made an investment in Deciem in 2017, becoming a 28 percent minority shareholder.