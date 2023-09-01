Law & Order fans thrilled as Odelya Halevi reveals she’s engaged

Wedding bells are on the horizon!

Congratulations are in order for Odelya Halevi and her partner Aaron Mazor as they have announced their engagement.

The Law & Order actress, known for her role as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, shared the exciting news on social media and fans of the show have been sharing their delight online.

Odelya took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of herself and Aaron with her stunning engagement ring on display to her 31.6K followers.

The 34-year-old captioned the sweet post, “We’re no longer dating @aaron.mazor”.

The snaps show the couple, who have been dating for a year-and-a-half, smiling from ear-to-ear as Odelya showcased the beautiful oval-shaped rock on her finger, while another shows the pair on a boat together.

Halevi also unveiled a video of the lovebirds laughing in a car together while she shared another glimpse of her ring.

Many of the Black Adam actress’ fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair and share their excitement over the wonderful news.

One fan penned, “Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you”.

“Congratulations to you Both”, wrote a second fan of the hit show.

Another commenter added, “That’s amazing news! I’m so happy for you”.

Aaron posted the same assortment of pictures to his own Instagram account and wrote, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”, followed by a ring emoji.

Odelya then headed to her Instagram Stories to speak more about her engagement as she shared a photo of the moon and said, “Last nights moon expresses all these feelings that I can't put into words. I love you @aaron.mazor”.

She also unveiled a clip of the couple going for a picturesque drive again and added an emoji of the French flag, hinting that the proposal may have taken place in France.