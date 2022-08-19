Lauren Goodger thanks fans for support amid ‘terrible whirlwind’ in her life

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has opened up about the ‘horrendous terrible whirlwind’ her life has been over the previous few weeks.

Lauren’s second child, Lorena, tragically passed away soon after she was born last month, not long after Goodger's ex-boyfriend Jack McLean died after being in a car crash.

Goodger took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 18, to share a message for her supportive fans who have helped her during this difficult time in her life.

She wrote, “Just want to say thank you to everyone for all the love & support in this horrendous terrible whirlwind in my life the last few weeks! I do read your messages thank you”.

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost but I’ve also gained some values in this awful heartbroken time… some new friends and became closer to my current ones & some family… It really has shown me who is meant to be in my life and I love each and every one of you thank you”.

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some life long lessons how ever hard it's been… I asked Lorena when I had her at home the night before her funeral “Please guide me please let my life lead the path it’s meant to be & give me strength & courage””.

“And a lot changed instantly and I trust her she is making my new path thank you Lorena I love you and I know your with me always and I know you’ve cleared out and made way for what’s meant to be”.

The 35-year-old closed off by saying, “I don’t know why I have no answers but I have too I trust the process I’ll never ever get over it but I’m learning and Larose is my rock she kept me going mentally and physically I love you so much my special girl”.

Goodger shared photos to her Instagram stories earlier in the week to show her fans that she attended Jack’s funeral and also brought home Lorena’s ashes saying, “She is now at home with us”. She went on to share clips from her one-year-old Larose's first birthday party, which took place shortly after Lorena passed away.