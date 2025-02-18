Lauren Goodger teases she is ready to date again after three year break

Lauren Goodger has admitted that she is ready to start dating again.

The Only Way Is Essex star – who is a mum to her three-year-old daughter Larose – has remained single since 2022. That year, Lauren split with Larose's dad Charles Drury, and also experienced a heartbreaking baby loss with her second daughter Lorena.

Now, three years on from her last relationship, Lauren has teased that she is ready to get back into the dating scene.

Speaking to OK!, the 38-year-old revealed her hopes for 2025.

“This is my year. I had a really crap year last year. It wasn't all bad, but some of it was hard and there were lots of changes. But I'm ready this year to enjoy it and start dating. I'm excited,” she hinted.

“I am old-fashioned though – it has to be a recommendation or someone I meet at the gym – or Instagram, which I suppose is online. I tend to go for people I know, or if they are from the area,” she explained further.

The reality star was then quizzed on whether there are any people who have already caught her attention.

“There are a couple on my radar. I've seen them in public places, quickly. Not a formal date one-to-one. It took a while to get to that point because I wasn't interested. Everyone was like, ‘You need to go out with someone.’ I couldn't think of anything worse. But now I'm like, ‘He's nice…’” Lauren detailed.

The proud mum was also asked about the reason behind her decision to date again.

“It has taken time and healing. Larose is a little bit older. She was on the boob for a year and I just wasn't ready to leave her. Now she has started pre-school so I'm getting my life back. That helps on the road to thinking I could start dating soon,” she noted.

Lauren quickly added: “Nothing heavy – I am not getting married – but to start seeing someone is OK. I will want to do it long-term but I want to take it slow.”