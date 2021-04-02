Laura Whitmore shares first photo with her darling daughter

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore is officially a mum. The 35-year-old Bray native confirmed the wonderful news of her little one’s arrival by sharing a gorgeous photo to Instagram this morning.

In the sweet snap, the new mum has her darling daughter strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Laura is as stylish as ever is an embroidered denim jacket and sunglasses, while her tiny tot dons a cute little koala patterned cap.

“Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x” Laura captioned the lovely post.

Of course the Irish presenter’s Instagram was then flooded with messages of congratulations and comments of well wishes from friends, family and fans alike.

British presenter Davina McCall was quick to comment, “Yaaaaaay,” followed by a stream of cheering and heart emojis.

“Congrats guys,” wrote Irish football legend Robbie Keane, followed by a red heart emoji.

Fellow Irish presenter Lucy Kennedy sweetly commented, “Awe congratulations Xxxx”

“Oh my darling am so so happy for you both,” gushed Bake Off star Candice Brown, adding, “congratulations xxxx”.

News broke yesterday afternoon of Laura and husband Iain Stirling’s new little arrival, when the two were spotted out and about getting coffee and securing their baby girl into her car seat. Notorioulsy private about their personal lives, both Laura and Iain have yet to reveal their little one's name, or any details about when she arrived.

Congratulations to both of the new parents on their little bundle of joy and we wish them all the best on this exciting new adventure.