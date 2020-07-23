Laura Whitmore set to publish her first book and it sounds incredible

Laura Whitmore has written a book! The presenter revealed her joyous news this morning and we couldn't be more excited for her. The Irish presenter is one of the most empowering and inspirational women in the industry so there's no doubt her book No One Can Change Your Life Except For You will be a powerful and moving read.

The writer will share her personal experiences with surviving heartbreak, overcoming insecurity and the value of self-care in the book.

Published by Orion, Whitmore's book will be out on March 4, 2021.

The broadcaster posted a photo of her holding the first draft on Instagram to confirm the news, "I’ve written a book! It’s been hard work and a long time to get to here and I can’t bloody believe I finally get to tell you all. Thank you to @orionspring for believing in my writing and @wilsonphillipsmusic for giving me permission to use their song lyric as my book title.

She added, "Stop waiting for a hero to come along, take back control and be the hero of your own life. First draft is here! Publication date 4th March 2021 but you can pre-order from today, I’ll put a link in my bio (now just time check for spwelllingg mishtaks!)"

Speaking of publishing the Love Island host's book, Orion Books stated: "We are delighted to share we will be publishing NO ONE CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE EXCEPT FOR YOU by @thewhitmore! Sharing her experiences of overcoming heartbreak, body image worries, self-doubt and insecurity, Laura's heartfelt and inspirational book will be out 4th March 2021."

Set to be one of the most anticipated books of 2021, you can pre-order No One Can Change Your Life Except For You by Laura Whitmore here.