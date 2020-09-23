Laura Whitmore reveals some exciting news for Love Island fans

With coronavirus running rampant this year, fans of the infamous dating show have had to go without, dearly missing their Love Island fix. The series which usually takes place each summer, had to be cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore has come out to tell us that not all hope is lost, and that a new season might be on the horizon.

When speaking to Tyla, the 35-year-old presenter revealed the next season of Love Island is expected to return in summer 2021. While this means we won't be getting another winter series like last year, at least we’ll have something to look forward to next year.

It seems that not only are the fans eager to watch a new batch of singletons pair off in the Love Island villa, but there’s also been an extraordinary amount of interest from people wanting to participate in the show too.

“We've had more applications than ever – there's a lot of people that want to do Love Island and there's a lot of people that want to watch it,” Laura exclaimed.

“I really missed not having Love Island in lockdown – I've been watching the old series' because I really needed to not watch the news. They're so naughty! Hopefully we will be in a better situation next year,” she added while relenting, “It's really all depending on coronavirus.”

Love Island USA, which is airing its second season right now, seemed to find a way to work around this frustrating problem. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is being filmed from a stunning villa, atop a Las Vegas hotel, where the contestants are self-isolating together in their own big bubble.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions spoke of the series before it aired, “Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.”

We can only hope that by next summer Love Island will be possible in one way or another.