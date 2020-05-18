Laura Whitmore pens moving note about mental health awareness

Taking care of your mental health is more important than ever. The current pandemic can be an incredibly isolating and overwhelming time for millions of people so checking in with yourself and developing habits that make you feel better are essential.

It's important to remember that what works for one person may not work for you but don't worry, there is help out there for everyone. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, Laura Whitmore is encouraging her followers to check in with themselves.

She penned a touching note to raise awareness about looking after yourself during these trying times.

The broadcaster shared, "Today marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week and now more than ever the perfect time to check in on ourselves and those around us.

"I’ve selfishly really enjoyed being home the past 2 months. Resetting myself and feeling empowered by little things I can do from home. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve reflected. This week ask yourself ‘how you are feeling?’ And listen to your answer," she explained.

"Today is a good day and I’m thankful for that. I’ve enjoyed being present in my surroundings.. should I wallpaper a wall of my house to match my dress though? Honest question!

"Some days are harder than others but always hope something wonderful is about to happen," she added.

Earlier this year, the Love Island host said taking a break from social media is hugely important to her. "When I get stressed at work or different things, I’ll just take myself off for an hour and a half and not be on my phone, because my phone could be a trigger, so little things like that — everyone’s self-care is different."

She stressed, "Some people meditate, some people find it hard to meditate because they get distracted so it could be having a bath, watching an episode of Friends, eating ice cream, whatever it is."

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from 18-24 May 2020.