Laura Whitmore among stars to react to model Daisy Lowe’s engagement

Congratulations are in order for model Daisy Lowe and her boyfriend Jordan Saul as she announces their engagement.

Since the exciting news was revealed to the world, a host of famous faces have been congratulating the couple on social media.

Daisy told her 401K Instagram followers that Jordan had got down on one knee yesterday evening, by posting a romantic photo of the pair kissing in the woods.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant captioned the post, “We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said f*ck yes… I am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be”.

Celebrity pals of the 33-year-old wasted no time in sharing how happy they were to hear the news in the comment section under the post.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote, “Congrats xx”, while Made in Chelsea’s Emma Louise Connolly penned, “Love you long time lovers!!!!!!!”.

“Congratulations beautiful girl”, said former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison. Singer Alexandra Burke added, “Congratulations my darling you deserve the world!!!”.

Presenter Ore Oduba also commented saying, “Oh daisy!!!! So happy for you, congratulations darling, you deserve a lifetime of happiness together xxx”.

Daisy’s property developer fiancé also shared a snap of them to his Instagram. His photo shows the couple grinning from ear to ear as Daisy holds up her left hand to the camera. Her engagement ring is covered by a black heart emoji, but we can’t wait to see the ring Jordan chose for her!

To celebrate their engagement, Daisy and Jordan went out for dinner and wine in London, where the Pressure actress revealed she “Can’t stop smiling like a Cheshire cat”. How sweet!