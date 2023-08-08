Laura Dowling, well-known Irish pharmacist, broadens her line of fabÜ dietary supplements

Following on from the success of their 2022 launch, fabÜ is delighted to expand their range with three remarkable new nutritional supplements. Developed with the expertise of renowned Irish pharmacist Laura Dowling (also known as the Fabulous Pharmacist), these latest additions feature a meticulous blend of premium ingredients that seamlessly integrate the power of nature and the precision of science.

The new members of the fabÜ family are dedicated to addressing speciﬁc aspects of overall well-being whether it be skin health, gut health, or brain health. Each supplement is crafted using carefully selected, premium ingredients to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Radiate beauty from within with fabÜ SKIN GLOW

RRP €29.99 (60 vegan capsules, 2 capsules daily)

Based on the edible mushroom Reishi and blended with vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids and zinc, fabÜ SKIN GLOW was developed to nourish your skin from the inside out and defy oxidative stress. This supplement supports normal collagen formation, skin function, cell division and protects skin cells from oxidative stress using a range of potent ingredients.

Key Ingredients

Reishi Mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum): Known for its high concentration of beta-glucans, excellent for supporting skin health.

Vitamins, Amino Acids, and zinc: Including L-proline, L-lysine, L-hydroxyproline, L-leucine, L-glycine, Ascorbic acid, Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), Vitamin E (D-alpha Tocopheryl Succinate) Zinc Picolinate, Vitamin A (Retinyl Palmitate), Vitamin D.

Beneﬁts

Supports normal collagen formation for radiant, glowing skin

Enhances skin function and protects skin cells from oxidative stress

Contributes to the maintenance of normal skin

Assists in the process of cell division

Offers powerful antioxidant and anti-inﬂammatory properties

Revitalize your gut health with fabÜ GUT CULTURE

RRP €29.99 (60 vegan capsules, 2 capsules daily)

fabÜ SHROOMS GUT is a revolutionary gut supplement based on 8 billion scientiﬁcally proven, multi-strain live cultures, designed to nourish your stomach and rebalance your digestion. Carefully selected for their proven effectiveness, these live cultures have been blended with natural ﬁbres, insulin, and the edible mushroom Chaga, to speciﬁcally target the enhancement of your natural gut bacteria and optimize your gut health.

Key Ingredients

Inulin: A type of dietary ﬁber helps promote gut health.

Chaga Mushroom (Inonotus obliquus): A nutrient-dense superfood offering a wide variety of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Multi-Strain Live Cultures: Inulin, Inonotus obliquus 400mg (Chaga mushroom), Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-G80 , Biﬁdobacterium lactisBL-G101, Lactobacillus rhamnosus Lr-G14, Lactobacillus paracasei LPc-G110, Lactobacillus reuteri LR-G100, Biﬁdobacterium biﬁdo BB-G90, Biﬁdobacterium longum BL-G301, Lactobacillus plantarum Lp-G18, Lactobacillus caseiLC-G11.

Beneﬁts

Supports a healthy gut microbiota

Empowers your body's natural defenses

Promotes better digestion and nutrient absorption

Enriches your diet with natural ﬁbers and superfood

Encourages overall wellbeing by supporting gut health

Enhance your cognitive abilities with fabÜ FOCUS BRAIN

RRP €29.99 (60 vegan capsules, 2 capsules daily)

This powerful supplement harnesses the potent properties of Lion's Mane, an edible mushroom, combined with a unique blend of amino acids and vitamins. fabÜ FOCUS BRAIN is designed to optimize mental performance, promote healthy psychological function, and alleviate feelings of tiredness and fatigue.

Key Ingredients

Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus): A superfood mushroom known for its brain-boosting properties.

Amino Acids and Vitamins: Includes L-tyrosine, Choline Bitartrate, Alpha-lipoic acid, Vitamin B5 (as Pantothenic acid), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), and Vitamin B12.

Beneﬁts

Boosts mental performance and focus

Supports healthy psychological function

Reduces tiredness and fatigue

Contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system

Enhances your diet with essential nutrients and superfoods

The range already includes the highly rated fabÜ R&R RELAX, fabÜ SHROOMS MENO & PERI and fabÜ SHROOMS IMMUNE.

Available to buy now at www.fabuwellness.com and leading pharmacies nationwide.