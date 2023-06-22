Laura Anderson explains why she thinks her baby will arrive early

Laura Anderson has revealed she thinks her baby will be born earlier than expected.

In February, the former Love Island star announced she was expecting her first child with former partner and Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, who she met on Celebs Go Dating last year.

Laura is due to welcome her little one, a girl, into the world in August but believes she could be born as early as July after speaking to a psychic.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

While writing in her OK! column, Anderson explained, “I went and saw a psychic this week, who told me that my baby is going to come six weeks earlier than my due date, which is so strange because that's what I've been thinking all along”.

“I've had it in my head that I was going to have her early, but it's giving me pure anxiety because I am not ready”, the 34-year-old admitted.

“I've got so much to do and get organised because obviously when the baby is here, I won't have any time to do the stuff I need to do because I will be taking care of her, so I need to get everything finalised”.

The former reality star, who revealed she was ‘scared to raise her baby by herself’, previously spoke out about being anxious that her baby girl would arrive early.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

She admitted, “I had the scariest dream the other night that she [the baby] came early. It gave me such bad anxiety. I dreamed about the placenta birth and everything, and I woke up in such a shock”.

“The dream has made me scared the baby will come early- I just have a feeling! I don't feel prepared yet at all, but I'm getting there with buying things, slowly but surely”.

Laura added, “When it comes to labour, I think I just need to accept that there may be things that won't go as I want them to go – I think that's the best preparation you can have really”.