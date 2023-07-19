Latte make-up: The trend even Hailey Bieber has started following

In the beauty world, trends come and go quickly but the latest one that's taken the industry by storm is latte make-up. This trend is inspired by the warm colours of a creamy latte to give you a beautifully bronzed and golden look.

Hailey Bieber has been the latest celebrity to give the trend a go and we simply love the way the warm beige, caramel and mocha tones look on her.

If you’re looking to give the latte make-up trend a go and don’t know where to start, we’ve shared some of our top tips to achieve the gorgeous look yourself at home.

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Base

Use a creamy foundation that matches your natural complexion shade. Make sure your concealer is also creamy and avoid using powder to achieve the dewy and golden look.

Eyes

Opt for warm neutral colours for the eyes. Beige, taupe and brown are all great colours to help you follow the latte make-up trend. These nude shades create a soft, natural look for all eye colours.

Brows

Keep the brows soft and natural looking. Don’t overly-define them with pencil or gel to make them look bold and structured, and instead lightly brush and fill them to follow the natural shape of your brow.

Highlight

Use highlights sparingly to create a subtle glowy look. Use champagne and golden shades rather than blinding silver highlighters. The soft use of highlight helps to add to the latte make-up look, rather than take the spotlight.

Muted lips

Nude and mauve shades are mostly used to follow this trend. Natural nudes that incorporate brown tones enhance the latte look and complete your warm and cosy make-up. If you can’t let go of your glossy lip look, a clear gloss or nude-shade can also work.