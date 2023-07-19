SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Latte make-up: The trend even Hailey Bieber has started following

by

In the beauty world, trends come and go quickly but the latest one that's taken the industry by storm is latte make-up. This trend is inspired by the warm colours of a creamy latte to give you a beautifully bronzed and golden look.

Hailey Bieber has been the latest celebrity to give the trend a go and we simply love the way the warm beige, caramel and mocha tones look on her. 

If you’re looking to give the latte make-up trend a go and don’t know where to start, we’ve shared some of our top tips to achieve the gorgeous look yourself at home. 

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Base

Use a creamy foundation that matches your natural complexion shade. Make sure your concealer is also creamy and avoid using powder to achieve the dewy and golden look.

Eyes

Opt for warm neutral colours for the eyes. Beige, taupe and brown are all great colours to help you follow the latte make-up trend. These nude shades create a soft, natural look for all eye colours. 

Brows

Keep the brows soft and natural looking. Don’t overly-define them with pencil or gel to make them look bold and structured, and instead lightly brush and fill them to follow the natural shape of your brow. 

Highlight

Use highlights sparingly to create a subtle glowy look. Use champagne and golden shades rather than blinding silver highlighters. The soft use of highlight helps to add to the latte make-up look, rather than take the spotlight.

Muted lips

Nude and mauve shades are mostly used to follow this trend. Natural nudes that incorporate brown tones enhance the latte look and complete your warm and cosy make-up. If you can’t let go of your glossy lip look, a clear gloss or nude-shade can also work.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.