Lather up for a new era of dry skin relief with this new shower foam

Fragranced soap and shower gel are traditionally seen as a slippery slope for dry-prone skin. With perfumed products not recommended for use on dry, atopic or cracked skin, those who suffer are typically torn between keeping their skin or senses happy.

Until now! Introducing Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS Urea Shower Foam, a soft and gentle shower foam with a soothing scent to quash all of your shower-time woes, whilst preventing your skin from further dryness and protecting its natural barrier function.

How does it work?

The innovation works by using mild surfactants, which act as cleaning agents, to gently cleanse the skin, whilst skin-identical Urea and a unique natural moisturising factor (NMF) complex protects from further dryness by binding water in the epidermal layers. Glycerin is also included in the formula to hydrate the outermost layer of skin.

The formula is suitable for dry to very dry skin (including face, hands and body), including those suffering with diabetes, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and allergies.

Go for gold with urea

Urea is considered the gold standard for dry skin due to its hydrating properties:

Retains water

Increases water-binding capacity of the corneal (outermost) layer

Maintains barrier function of the skin

Lowers trans-epidermal water loss (water lost through the skin)

Enhances penetration of other products

Smoothing and keratolytic

Helps prevent skin discomfort, like itching

Going beyond skin relief

The soothing perfume is especially designed for dry skin and is free of common allergenic ingredients so as not to irritate the skin or cause redness. It’s a high tolerable perfume with skin soothing anti-inflammatory properties, developed to minimise the risk of reaction and has been proven to be suitable for sensitive, irritated skin.

During a 7-day trial of 32 female subjects with dry to very dry skin, participants were twice as likely to report increased moisturisation and three times more likely to report increased smoothness on areas of skin where they’d use the UreaRepair Shower Foam. Clinical trials also found that:

98% agreed that the foam cleanses gently

97% agreed the foam allows a rub-free and gentle application

93% agreed the foam protects from tensed feeling and itchiness

92% agreed the foam has a delicate perfume

89% agreed the foam makes the skin feel smooth and supple

The unique ingredient combination of the Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS Urea Shower Foam with a soothing scent feels soft on the skin and allows a rub-free and gentle cleansing application to protect skin from further drying out. For more information on the Eucerin Dry Skin range visit the website here. Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS Urea Shower Foam, 200ml, RRP €13.00.