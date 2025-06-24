Lateysha Grace explains why her baby daughter was rushed to hospital

Lateysha Grace has given a terrifying insight into her baby’s recent health scare.

In January of this year, the former Big Brother star welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Navy, into the world with her fiancé.

The couple’s new addition joined their three-old daughter Layke, one year after they suffered an ectopic pregnancy. Lateysha is also a mum to her nine-year-old daughter Wynter, whom she welcomed with her ex Ben Charles.

Now, five months after giving birth to her baby girl, Lateysha has shared a terrifying insight into Navy’s recent health emergency.

Yesterday (June 23), the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm that she had been in hospital overnight with her baby daughter.

“Navy took a turn for the worse on Friday night and we ended up in hospital until Saturday! It was so scary. She got diagnosed with bronchitis and croup bless her,” Lateysha wrote.

“Honestly one of the scariest things I've ever had to go through! She was so lethargic and her chest was going in,” she continued, adding: “Her heart rate was through the roof because of her temp. Honestly was so heartbreaking seeing her like this.”

“I didn't sleep for the whole 24 hrs! |I just couldn't take my eyes off her so glad I listened to my intuition and took her in,” the reality star detailed, before going on to give an update on Navy’s health now.

“She's on the mend now her breathing is so much better! She's drinking her milk and her temp has gone! Apparently she had it for a couple of days prior and day 4/5 is the worst which were the days we were in the hospital,” she explained.

“So even if your baby has the littlest of coughs / colds get it – checked out. I honestly thought it was nothing at first as she had no temp was eating / drinking sleeping normally,” Lateysha noted, before concluding: “So thankful she's okay now! Not 100% but so much better than what she was."