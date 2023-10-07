Cult phenomenon Lash Star Beauty, introduce new on-trend Mascara Duo

New York-based Lash Star Beauty is owned by Irish-born Orla Maguire, who founded the brand after many years as an editor at Cosmopolitan in New York. Orla noticed that confidence in one's appearance can empower and foster a positive mindset. Recognising a gap in the beauty industry for a lash expert, she gave birth to Lash Star Beauty.

Orla holds a degree in fashion design from the National College of Art & Design in Dublin. She began her career assisting Catherine Condell, the in-house stylist for Brown Thomas in Dublin, and later ventured into fashion shoots during London Fashion Week. Orla's work brought her in contact with Irish designers, Hollywood luminaries, top models, renowned photographers, and premier makeup artists.

Her journey eventually led her to New York, where she freelanced as a stylist and later became an Editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine. While working predominantly on beauty shoots, Orla realised the transformative power of lashes in boosting a model's confidence. This insight drove her to create a high-end, luxury line of lash-specific products. With two decades of hands-on experience in the fashion and beauty industry, Orla has built a foundation for innovative product development and exceptional brand growth. Her primary motivation is helping women feel confident and beautiful, encapsulated in her favourite tagline, "Great lashes, Great Day."

The Lash Star Beauty collection includes innovative and high-quality items designed to enhance and elevate your eyelash game. From their renowned Lash Star Lash Curler, meticulously engineered for optimal curl precision, to the Lash Star Vow Brow, which tames and shapes brows flawlessly, the range caters to lash and brow enthusiasts.

For those seeking expert lash application, the Pro Bond Eyelash Extension Glue ensures a secure and long-lasting hold. Additionally, Lash Star Beauty has created various lash accessories and tools, promising a comprehensive shopping experience for lash aficionados.

NEW Lash Star Beauty Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara

With the latest trend of mascara cocktailing – layering two mascaras to double the lash effect – Lash Star Beauty has now launched a mascara duo, Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, that amplifies lash potential to achieve unimaginable voluminous lashes.

It features two formulas and two unique brushes to sculpt lashes to perfection. The custom engineered tightline brush acts as a primer to define, separate and lengthen every lash from root to tip. Follow with the curved silicone moulded brush to add buildable volume and curl extension for serious drama.

Glamour.com claimed ‘this mascara makes people ask where I got my lash extensions’.

Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, Quantum Black has an RRP of €34 and is well worth the spend.

Lash Star Beauty is something of a cult phenomenon. You may not have heard of it (yet), but this American beauty brand has amassed a strong following since its inception. You’ll find this luxury brand in Harrods, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, and now landing in Ireland on zolobeauty.com and Cloud10.