Lancôme launches limited-edition of Advanced Génifique anti-ageing serum.

It’s Chinese New Year on 12th February and to mark the occasion Lancôme has launched a limited-edition of their iconic Advanced Génifique anti-ageing serum.

Not only has the emblematic product specially dressed up in a radiant red to celebrate Chinese New Year but with the New Year celebrations being only 2 days before our favourite holiday of love ‘La Saint-Valentin’ it’s the perfect occasion to treat yourself to this life changing product.

Since its launch in 2009, Lancôme Advanced Génifique has become a global phenomenon, with more than 35 million bottles sold worldwide. It has received more than 10,000 5-star reviews and 97% of women who use it would recommend it to others.

So why is it so good?

Advanced Génifique Serum is designed for every woman: all ethnicities, ages, and skin types – dry, combination/normal and oily. Inspired by microbiome science, not only does the iconic face serum already contain hyaluronic acid for instant radiance, but the new formula is enriched with a new complex of 7 prebiotic and probiotic-derived extracts that works in optimal affinity with skin.

The skin's barrier recovery is improved and skin looks healthier and younger which is an important first step of every beauty routine.

After one application the skin’s natural barrier is reinforced. The skin recovers faster and becomes stronger, more radiant and visibly younger. Additionally, the major signs of ageing appear visibly improved: radiance, fine lines, face firming, uneven skin tone and uneven skin texture will all make a huge step-change.

Don’t wait for someone to buy this for you – Lancôme Advanced Génifique Chinese New Year Limited Edition (RRP €129.00 – 100ml) is available exclusively from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.