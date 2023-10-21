LanaiBLO launch 5 new colourways in time for Christmas gifting

Irish cult brand, LanaiBLO has raised the bar again with the introduction of 5 new and exciting colours ahead of the Christmas rush, redefining the hair drying experience with their new LanaiBLO 2.0 hair dryer! Purple Passion, Orange Phenomenon, Showstopper, Limelight and Cherry Pop will be the perfect addition to any vanity space. Whether you're confident and bold, or sweet and sophisticated, LanaiBLO has the perfect colour to reflect every personality. These bright, vibrant, exhilarating colours sit beautifully on the softly sculpted, flowing contours of the LanaiBLO 2.0 that immediately evoke that sense of total luxury when it comes to gifting.

This powerful and sophisticated hair dryer is set to transform the way you dry and style your hair at home with its lightweight accuracy and distinctly hushed tone. Designed with precision, this hair dryer focuses on three key performance indicators: weight, power, and noise. LanaiBLO have worked tirelessly to reduce its weight without compromising performance on this lighter than ever hair dryer, boasting an unrivalled Power Weight Ratio and ensuring a peaceful styling experience.

One of the incredibly received points of difference is the bespoke personalisation offered to customers to ensure each LanaiBLO hair dryer is unique to the owner whether it’s as a gift or for your own satisfaction. It’s the sprinkle of magic people love to receive when it comes to gifting.

This LanaiBLO 2.0 masterpiece embodying elegance and innovation, maintains all the key features that have made it an industry favourite, including its powerful 2400-Watt motor, Ionic Technology, Ceramic Tourmaline, and Extra Long Cord but they have gone even further by enhancing its performance:

Faster : Increased airflow and air pressure for quicker drying.

Lighter : Unrivalled Power Weight Ratio for effortless handling.

Quieter: Reduced decibel levels for a peaceful styling experience.

These upgrades are complemented by a range of additional features:

Smoother touch and feel for a luxurious experience.

Enhanced Aesthetic with refined curvature.

Improved Ergonomic Handle for maximum comfort during use.

Redefined a new distinct rear appearance for a stylish look.

Reinforced conveyor for increased durability.

Easy Clean removable metal filter for hassle-free maintenance.

The result is a hair dryer that effortlessly combines power with grace.

Support a fabulous Irish brand this Christmas and give the gift of an elevated haircare routine with this revolutionary hair dryer. LanaiBLO hair dryers range from €99.99 – €109.99 for non-personalised and €114.99 – €124.99 for personalised from www.lanaiblo.com