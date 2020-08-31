Lady Gaga wows everyone with outrageous face masks at VMAs

While the VMAs are intended to celebrate great music, what they actually do more often than not, is incite celebrity scandal, showcase seriously wild costume ensembles and help Queen Bee break the internet by announcing her pregnancy.

This year’s socially-distanced MTV Music Video Awards show was a little different though. Music performances took place on roof-tops and in outdoor spaces, and many awards were received from home, via video.

One thing we could thankfully depend on though, were Lady Gaga’s outrageous fashion choices. The pop icon won big last night, nabbing herself five Moonmen awards. However, it was actually her array of fantastically bold face-coverings that had everyone talking.

Lucky for us, the pop star had numerous costume changes throughout the night, showcasing a different face covering each time. Gaga started off the night by walking the red carpet wearing an amazing, clear space helmet, to match her metallic silver dress, which she paired with black platform boots.

Lady Gaga revealed her next look as she accepted her first award of the night, revealing an elaborate pink leather face-covering with straps and eye-holes, which certainly turned heads. She paired this with a multi-coloured feather dress.

Next up the 34-year-old performed alongside pop princess, Ariana Grande, singing their award-winning hit, Rain On Me. Gaga went for more of a futuristic look for this performance, wearing a robotic looking black face mask, along with her variety of brightly-coloured costumes.

When Gaga accepted her next award she wore a classic, yet beautiful green ball gown. Of course it wouldn’t be Gaga if there wasn’t something bold and brilliant going on — as she paired this simple look with a deep red face mask, with bedazzled bull horns attached.

The next face mask she revealed is probably going to be the one most replicated at home. For this outfit she kept it simple with a sparkly silver face mask to go along with her seriously elaborate metallic costume, complete with voluminous puff-sleeves and floor-length cape, with a shimmery leotard on underneath.

Lastly, Lady Gaga went casual in an oversized t-shirt, paired with a studded black and red face mask, as she showed off all of her awards.

It’s obvious from last night’s looks that Covid-19 health and safety is really important to this pop star, as she stated in one of her acceptance speeches, “I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect.” You tell them Gaga!