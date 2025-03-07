Lady Gaga shares adorable story behind fiancé Michael’s proposal

Lady Gaga has shared a new insight into her engagement!

Following her attendance at last summer’s Paris Olympics, it was speculated that the Bad Romance hitmaker was now engaged to her partner, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

However, the couple – who first started dating in 2020 – took their time to confirm their engagement. They officially announced their wonderful news during their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival last September.

Now, as she celebrates the release of her new album, Mayhem, Lady Gaga has opened up about her blossoming romance.

In an interview with the BBC, the 38-year-old confessed that she was worried she would never find the love of her life.

"I think my biggest fear was doing this by myself – doing life on my own. And I think that the greatest gift has been meeting my partner, Michael, and being in the mayhem with him,” she gushed.

Lady Gaga then went on to reveal the story behind a new ring that she wears on her right hand, opposite her diamond engagement ring. The Grammy winner’s smaller ring, as described by the BBC, includes “a few blades of grass set in resin.”

Gesturing to her unusual ring, Lady Gaga explained: "Michael actually proposed to me with these blades of grass.”

She recalled: "A long time ago, we were in the back yard, and he asked me, 'If I ever proposed to you, like, how do I do that?' And I just said, 'Just get a blade of grass from the back yard and wrap it around my finger and that will make me so happy.’”

The A Star Is Born actress later described what her fiancé’s proposal meant to her.

"There was so much loss, but this happy thing was happening for me. To get engaged at 38… I was thinking about what it took to get to this moment,” Lady Gaga concluded.