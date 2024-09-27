Lady Gaga admits she thought fiancé Michael’s proposal was a ‘joke’

Lady Gaga has revealed a new insight into her relationship!

Earlier this month, the A Star Is Born actress confirmed the speculation that she is engaged to her partner Michael Polansky, after almost five years of dating.

The couple’s engagement was first rumoured during this summer’s Olympics in Paris, when a fan captured a video of Lady Gaga introducing Michael to the French Prime Minister as her “fiancé”.

Now, in an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, Lady Gaga has shared a behind-the-scenes detail about Michael’s proposal!

During the interview, which is set to air tonight on BBC One, the 38-year-old was quizzed about her engagement.

Lady Gaga then went on to explain the reason why she initially didn’t believe that Michael was proposing to her.

"He proposed on April 1 and I thought he was joking,” she exclaimed.

"Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, 'This is my fiance’. I had wanted to keep it a secret,” she admitted further.

Earlier this month, the Born This Way hitmaker opened up about her relationship with Michael for the first time, after maintaining their privacy for several years.

In an interview with Vogue, Lady Gaga detailed that she first met Michael in 2019, and she was initially introduced to him by her mother. Following several years of dating, the pair got engaged in April of this year, after a day of rock climbing.

Lady Gaga also revealed that the couple chose to isolate together during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other,” she praised.

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight at 10:40pm on BBC One.