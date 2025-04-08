Lacey Turner details filming EastEnders four weeks after giving birth

Lacey Turner has been opening up about her experience of returning to EastEnders, weeks after giving birth.

In February, fans of EastEnders were amazed when the actress took part in the 40th anniversary live episode, just four weeks after she had given birth to her daughter, Gipsy.

Lacey played a major role in the episode, as her character Stacey Slater watched the love of her life, Martin Fowler (played by James Bye), die in an accident at The Queen Vic pub.

Now, as she continues her maternity leave, Lacey has been reflecting on the experience.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 37-year-old recalled the moment that she had to tell her boss that she was pregnant.

“We knew it was the 40th [anniversary], we didn’t know what it was about. So, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’, and he sort of went a bit green and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a funny reaction,’” she explained.

“I was like, ‘But listen, whatever you’re doing for the live, I want to be a part of it. I missed the last one, and I missed the one before that.’ I loved doing the 25th, I really enjoyed it. I said, ‘I want to be a part of it’. I had an inkling that there was going to be a wedding, and I thought, ‘I’ll be in the Vic, just be in the background,’” she detailed.

Lacey then went on to describe her partnership with James as being “like brother and sister”.

“Every tear that came out of my eye was a genuine sadness. In fact, I didn't rehearse any of that. I physically couldn’t speak. The day after James phoned me to say that they’d decided that that was going to happen to Martin, I was beside myself,” Lacey admitted.

Reflecting on the live episode, Lacey continued: “My heart hurt. That’s how sad I was, the whole week rehearsing that. And then, come the night, I knew all the lines. I don’t know how with that baby brain. I kept thinking, ‘Just don’t muck it up, Lace. It’s his last ever scene, don’t muck it up.’ And I didn’t, but I was numb.”

The soap star then went on to confirm that she has “finished tying up all of the loose ends” with Stacey’s character.

“Now I’ve got a nice chunk of time off, which is lovely. I’m off with the kids for Easter and just little things,” Lacey gushed.