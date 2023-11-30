Kym Marsh gets teary as she discusses father’s terminal cancer

Kym Marsh has shared a heartbreaking update on her father’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former Coronation Street star announced in June 2021 that her 73-year-old father David had been diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer. His diagnosis came after he delayed going to a doctor during the Covid pandemic.

Over two years after Kym shared the devastating news, the Marsh family have now given an update on David’s health.

Earlier today, Kym was joined on BBC’s Morning Live by her parents David and Pauline as she hosted alongside Gethin Jones.

Viewers were then shown a pre-recorded segment, which showcased the family visiting The Cavern Club in Liverpool to hear Kym's daughter Emilie sing.

Speaking to the camera, Kym got emotional as she admitted: “I wouldn't want to see anyone else go through this. I get more emotional than my dad does, he's so strong it's unbelievable.”

“We know we've got to that point where they can't do anything else for him, and they said, ‘Go and make memories with your family’, and that's very much what we're doing,” the 47-year-old continued.

Kym later went on to confirm that her father is “very frail” now, but that the family still want to raise as much awareness as possible for prostate cancer. The former soap actress also stated that her dad’s cancer has since spread to his bones, and he can no longer have chemotherapy.

“I think today watching [Emilie] on that stage is going to be something he will treasure, because right now with Dad, it's all about making memories,” the mum-of-four confessed.

Following the live segment, David continued to raise awareness live in the studio, and also gave an update on his condition now.

“It's daily. One day I'm alright and the next day I'm bad, that's the way it is now. I just have to live with it,” he detailed.