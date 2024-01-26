Kylie Jenner unveils Power Plush Concealer in extensive 40-shade range

Kylie Jenner continues to deliver on the promise of clean* and vegan** Kylie Cosmetics’ formulas that do not compromise on performance, pigmentation and long-lasting colour with the launch of their new Power Plush Longwear Concealer.

Available in 40 shades to ensure a match for all skin tones, this weightless, medium buildable concealer brightens, blurs, and smooths to a natural satin finish. It is formulated with Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5), Rosa Flower Extract, Centella Asiatica, and Vitamin E. The formula provides long lasting hydration that reinforces the skin barrier and highly comfortable wear for up to 12 hours. The concealer is sweat, humidity, and waterproof while the flex form properties ensure flexible wear without caking or creasing. This concealer is multi-purpose for covering under eye circles, dark spots, and redness, and can also be used to highlight, bronze or contour. It also contains a tapered doe foot applicator that’s perfect for precise application and hard to reach areas.

"I’ve been developing these concealers for three years, and with every launch, I want to introduce formulas that are clean and high performing with ingredients that are good for your skin. The Power Plush Longwear Concealer is our first complexion product since our relaunch as a brand, and we worked to make sure it encompassed everything I look for in a concealer — hydration, lightweight buildable coverage, a natural finish that allows my skin to breathe while also not creasing,” said Kylie Jenner.

The new Power Plush Longwear Concealer has consumer test results to support its efficacy, with 100% of consumers saying the formula is weightless, with a creamy and cushiony texture that blends seamlessly on skin for a natural, satin finish without looking or feeling cakey. All testers also said that the product conceals dark spots, dark circles, and redness, and blurs the look of pores, fine lines, blemishes and texture leaving the skin with an airbrushed result.

In conjunction with the new concealer, Kylie Cosmetics will also launch their Brush 02 to be used alongside the product. The vegan and cruelty-free brush was designed in a tapered shape to offer precise application and can easily fit into hard-to-reach areas to build, blend, and achieve ideal coverage. The soft, silky brush hairs evenly distribute product without absorbing too much, and seamlessly blend both cream and liquid formulas to a streak-free finish.

RRP €27.99

Available from Boots.ie and in store.