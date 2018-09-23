Kylie Jenner shows off frosted pink hair and we are fans

We all know that Kylie Jenner slays at pretty much anything she does.

And her latest post on Instagram proves it.

The 21-year-old took to her social media to post a sweet snap of her and her seven-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The pair were heading out to best friend Jordyn Woods' birthday and both ladies were dressed to seriously impress.

Kylie wowed in a gorge tight pink PVC dress while her little one stole the show in a shiny silver dress and adorable matching Adidas trainers.

Kylie captioned the image with two emojis – a love heart and a crown.

Her 115 million followers showered the snap in sweet comments.

One wrote, ''Stormi is the most gorgeous baby I've ever seen'' while another said, ''like mother like daughter. Gorgeous!''

She also shared a video to her Snapchat of the two of them posing with the caption ''my angel.''

Stormi is becoming a regular feature on her mum's Instagram and we think that it's just the cutest thing ever – plus the fact that she is close in age to her cousins Chicago West and True Thompson, who are also on their mum's social media accounts.

Kim even uploaded a picture of the babies, nicknaming them the "The Triplets" because they look so similar.

How fab can one family be?!