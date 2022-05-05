Kylie Jenner shares Met Gala footage with clip of new son

Kylie Jenner has shared behind the scenes footage of her preparing for the Met Gala which took place last Monday.

In the video montage which she posted to her Youtube channel with the title Married to the Met | Get Ready for the Met Gala with Me, the mum-of-two shows herself getting ready for the big event with dress fittings, getting her make-up done and talking with her sisters about her outfit.

In the video, which is just over nine minutes long, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares a seven second clip of her baby boy. The three-month-old is wearing a cute pair of brown and orange Air Jordan shoes.

The Kylie Beauty CEO can be heard saying, “Look at my son’s cute shoes. He can’t even walk yet”.

Credit: Youtube

We still have no confirmed name of Jenner's latest addition to her family. When the 24-year-old announced his birth in February, she revealed the tot’s name was Wolf Webster, but later said that her and boyfriend Travis Scott decided that the name didn’t suit him and were choosing a different one.

In more of the behind the scenes video, Kylie’s daughter Stormi (4) can be seen on a flight from California to the Met in New York, with her mum, Aunt Khloe, Grandmother Kris and Kris’ partner Corey Gamble.

Jenner shared that this year’s Met Gala would be her first in two years. She revealed that she had to miss last year’s one because, “Stormi got a little sick so I had to take her back to LA”.

Credit: Instagram

While Kylie is getting her make-up done she opens up about how she was only going to attend this year's event if she could wear Off-White and honour her friend and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.