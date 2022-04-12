Kylie Jenner says she’s ‘not ready’ to reveal her baby boy’s new name

Reality star Kylie Jenner welcomed the birth of her second child, a bouncing baby boy, this past February, with the tiny tot’s name still unknown.

Kylie and her partner Travis Scott initially revealed that they had named their son Wolf Webster, only to confirm weeks later that they had changed their minds, choosing not to reveal his new name just yet.

Speaking to Extra, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained her reasons why she decided to wait a little longer to announce her son’s name. “We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't wanna announce a new name and then change it again," Kylie said.

"We're just not ready to share a new name yet,” she confirmed.

Three weeks ago, the mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know that her son’s name was no longer Wolf, after seeing it everywhere online.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the 24-year-old wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

This past weekend, Kylie showcased two big baskets full of goodies, from her niece True’s fourth birthday party, as one was labelled ‘Stormi’ and the other was labelled ‘Baby Webster’.

Kylie announced the wonderful news of her son’s birth on February 7, revealing that her baby boy arrived five days earlier, on “2/2/22”. Initially, fans were convinced that ‘momager’ Kris Jenner had accidentally let her new grandson’s name slip, as she left a very suspicious comment underneath the announcement post.

In the comment section proud grandmother Kris was quick to comment the words, “Angel Pie,” making many fans believe that the Kylie Cosmetics founder decided to name her baby boy Angel.

After all, it would make sense as he was born on 2/2/22, the angel number, which is also what Kyle simply captioned her Instagram announcement.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian offered her own sweet reaction in the comment section by simply leaving a blue heart emoji and an angel emoji. Perhaps they were trying to throw us off the scent?