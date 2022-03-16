Kylie Jenner opens up about her postpartum recovery journey

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has opened up about her postpartum journey, six weeks after welcoming the birth of her baby boy, Wolf.

Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are loving parents to their two children, four-year-old Stormi and their newborn son Wolf, who arrived on February 2 this year.

In a candid confession shared to her Instagram Stories yesterday evening, Kylie shared the reality of postpartum life, and mums everywhere can definitely relate.

Credit: @kyliejenner

After sharing a boomerang video of her on a treadmill with a caption which read, “6 weeks postpartum,” the 24-year-old mum then went on to address her followers, explaining that her postpartum recovery journey has actually been quite difficult.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy,” she confessed when talking to camera. “It’s not been easy, it’s very hard.”

Continuing, Kylie goes on to compare her postpartum experience this time to her first postpartum experience with Stormi, saying, “For me, personally, it has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Credit: @kyliejenner

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually… it’s just… crazy and… I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet, and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

“It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so, you’ve got this.”

Continuing to reassure any new mums out there who are also struggling right now, Kylie said, “And it’s ok not to be ok. Once I realised that… I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

“And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to ‘be back’. Not even physically, just mentally after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. Love you guys,” she sweetly concluded.

Kylie and Travis welcomed the birth of their second child last month. Kylie announced the exciting news on February 7, by sharing a simple black and white photo of her little one’s tiny fist being held by his big sister.

Since then Kylie has taken somewhat of a break from social media, as she has yet to post on her Instagram grid since that adorable announcement.