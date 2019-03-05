Kylie Jenner is officially the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire

At just 21, Kylie Jenner has just been named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

Now, her self-made status has been debated heavily, as many argue that she would not be in the position she is today if it wasnt for her famous family.

However, her vast wealth comes from her various independent projects, but most notable her booming cosmetics behemoth Kylie Cosmetics.

Again, you could argue that her company would not have been as successful as it was had she not already been famous or had the start up capital for the business from her reality Tv endeavours, but clearly Forbes feels that self-made is a worth title.

While most recognise the huge achievements she has made with Kylie Cosmetics, many are pointing out that by hailing from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it's difficult to associate her with being 'self-made.'

With the dictionary defining self-made as 'having become successful or rich by one's own efforts,' and it conjures up a came-from-nothing image of a person who started at the bottom and rose through the ranks through hard work and innovation.

Having come from a collective family net worth of $400 million dollars without Kylie's fortune added, and with the astronomical fame, could Kylie be considered 'self-made?'

Regardless, the 21-year-old mother-of-one is now a billionaire – the first in her family to achieve said accolade and be added to Forbes annual billionaire rich list.

Kim Kardashian is the second-richest person among the Kardashian-Jenner family.