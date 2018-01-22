Kylie blatantly hides ‘baby bump’ in biggest pregnancy hint to date

The rumour mill is working overdrive this afternoon, with fans more or less convinced that the latest update from the Kardashian camp has confirmed Kylie's pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Kris Jenner uploaded a photo of the entire family sporting matching Calvin Klein underwear.

The sisters can be seen laying across a giant blanket and all appear to have their stomach exposed – expect for Kylie that is.

The youngest Kardashian sister is conveniently covered up with only her arms and chest on display.

Kris wrote alongside the image: ‘Thank you @calvinklein! #ProudMama #Repost @calvinklein OUR FAMILY. #MYCALVINS. ‘Close like no other. @kimkardashian, @kyliejenner, @kendalljenner, @khloekardashian and @kourtneykardash shot by @willyvanderperre.’

Kylie, who has taken a break from social media, is set to return to our feeds very soon, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the 20-year-old will wai until after the child is born before addressing the rumours

“She’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all,’ the insider said. ‘This [social media exodus] isn’t a permanent thing.”

“As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went “dark” on social media and in the public.”

Can we just get a confirmation already? The suspense is killing us.