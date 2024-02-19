Kyle Richards opens up about ‘figuring out’ Mauricio separation

Kyle Richards has been opening up about her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars announced that they were separating from each other in July of last year, but at the time, revealed they were not planning on getting divorced.

In a new update following their separation, Kyle has spoken out about what it’s been like to ‘navigate through’ the breakdown of her and Mauricio’s relationship.

In a new interview with People, the 55-year-old admitted that she and her husband ‘love each other’ and that they are still ‘figuring out’ the future of their marriage.

Kyel explained, “We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause”.

“We're actively navigating through this and working through it. We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes”.

She went on to reveal, “Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family”.

“And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what”.

Richards then said that she hasn’t been able to watch the latest episode of RHOBH as it shows her and Mauricio telling their daughters about the news of their separation.

“Last week I didn't watch because I didn't want to watch that scene with my children and my husband”.

She added, “I actually have no idea how that turned out, and I don't think I want to know. I was there, and I don't need to feel that again. So it's really hard. It's hard".

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters together- 27-year-old Alexia, 24-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Portia. Mauricio is also step-dad to Kyle’s eldest daughter, 35-year-old Farrah, whom she had with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.